New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – A new Consolidated Storage and Distribution Center warehouse is now fully operational at Joint Base Charleston, May 30, 2025.



This facility marks a significant improvement to the base’s medical logistics infrastructure.



The Defense Health Agency partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command to construct the $21.8 million dollar facility, demonstrating the joint-service priority placed on medical logistics modernization.



The new 95,000-square-foot warehouse brings all medical supply functions on-base for the first time. Originally supplies were kept at a difficult to access off-base location with limited space, increasing the chances of security threats and posing logistics challenges.



"This warehouse allows us to respond in hours instead of days," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jacleen Blevins, Charleston CSDC section chief. "We can respond to everything from a Covid mission to deploying medical teams with supplies immediately accessible on-base."



Medical logistics personnel can now access critical supplies immediately rather than coordinating off-base transportation, which often caused delays during mission-critical situations.



“Having a state of the art facility on base with our operational assets co-located is a game changer,” said U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Timothy Villa, Charleston CSDC medical logistics noncommissioned officer in charge. “We’ve never been better positioned to carry out the Air Force mission anytime, anywhere.”



Joint Base Charleston's C-17 Globemaster III aircraft have the capability to serve as flying hospitals, making this new facility critical to their mission. These large aircraft can transport medical equipment worldwide, but only when supplies are immediately available for deployment.



"I've been on aeromedical evacuation missions where time is vital," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Gonzalez, 15th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot. "One time we sat on the ground for hours for medication to come in from off-base; all the while, a severely injured soldier was in Iraq, struggling for his life. These are not just glitches in time and logistics, they are life-threatening situations. When the C-17 is fully mission capable as a flying hospital and ready to go, it needs to get airborne in the shortest time possible. Anything longer than that is life threatening."



Joint Base Charleston remains dedicated to building its readiness for missions around the world and strengthening its role as a premier power projection platform. This new warehouse is designed to play a large role in making that happen today and into the future.

