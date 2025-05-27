New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical supplies are staged inside the new Consolidated Storage and Distribution Center at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 30, 2025. The 95,000-square-foot facility centralizes all medical logistics operations on base, allowing faster, more secure access to critical supplies during contingency missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)