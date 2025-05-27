New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness

Medical supplies are staged inside the new Consolidated Storage and Distribution Center at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 30, 2025. The 95,000-square-foot facility centralizes all medical logistics operations on base, allowing faster, more secure access to critical supplies during contingency missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
