Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Joint Base Charleston leadership, medical logistics Airmen, and a Defense Health Agency representative stand ready to cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Consolidated Storage and Distribution Center at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 30, 2025. The new 95,000-square-foot facility strengthens the base’s ability to rapidly deploy medical supplies by consolidating logistics operations on base, enhancing readiness and global response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 16:19
    Photo ID: 9081404
    VIRIN: 250530-F-CG010-1052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness
    New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness
    New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness
    New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download