New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Base Charleston leadership, medical logistics Airmen, and a Defense Health Agency representative stand ready to cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Consolidated Storage and Distribution Center at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 30, 2025. The new 95,000-square-foot facility strengthens the base’s ability to rapidly deploy medical supplies by consolidating logistics operations on base, enhancing readiness and global response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)