New $21.8m warehouse at Joint Base Charleston enhances global medical readiness

The new Consolidated Storage and Distribution Center warehouse stands fully operational at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 30, 2025. The 95,000-square-foot facility enhances the installation’s medical logistics capabilities by centralizing all supply functions on base, reducing response times during mission-critical situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)