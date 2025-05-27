41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay conducts his last Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, June 2, 2025. Jay had been Sergeant of the Guard for 26 months. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9081363
|VIRIN:
|250602-A-IW468-6945
|Resolution:
|8086x5391
|Size:
|16.36 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
