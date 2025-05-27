Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 29 of 43]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay conducts his last Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, June 2, 2025. Jay had been Sergeant of the Guard for 26 months. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 16:08
    Photo ID: 9081363
    VIRIN: 250602-A-IW468-6945
    Resolution: 8086x5391
    Size: 16.36 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 43 of 43], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay Conducts His Last Walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    TOG
    SOG
    TUS
    anc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download