41st Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay conducts his last walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Monday, June 2, 2025. Placing a rose at the foot of each crypt signifies a Sentinel's last and final honor before leaving the Tomb. Jay had been Sergeant of the Guard for 26 months. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)