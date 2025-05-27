Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, collects spent casings after completing a round of shooting during an Excellence in Competition event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. The marksmanship event highlighted the weapons systems and tactics employed by 52nd Security Forces Squadron defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)