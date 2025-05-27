Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship [Image 4 of 5]

    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, collects spent casings after completing a round of shooting during an Excellence in Competition event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. The marksmanship event highlighted the weapons systems and tactics employed by 52nd Security Forces Squadron defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 10:39
    Photo ID: 9080354
    VIRIN: 250521-F-GL460-2092
    Resolution: 7506x5004
    Size: 993.88 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CATM
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    52nd Security Forces Squadron
    52nd Mission Support Group
    Excellence-in-Competition
    M18 handgun

