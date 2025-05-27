Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton (right), 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd FW deputy commander, attend a safety briefing prior to an Excellence in Competition event during Police Week 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. The marksmanship event challenged Airmen across Spangdahlem AB to demonstrate precision and safety while using a M18 handgun through a variety of firing positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)