Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton (right), 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Ryan Ley, 52nd FW deputy commander, attend a safety briefing prior to an Excellence in Competition event during Police Week 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. The marksmanship event challenged Airmen across Spangdahlem AB to demonstrate precision and safety while using a M18 handgun through a variety of firing positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 10:39
    Photo ID: 9080352
    VIRIN: 250521-F-GL460-2016
    Resolution: 7827x5218
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CATM
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    52nd Security Forces Squadron
    52nd Mission Support Group
    Excellence-in-Competition
    M18 handgun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download