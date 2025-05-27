Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Col. Tommy Marshall, 52nd Mission Support Group commander, reviews his target after completing a round of shooting during an Excellence in Competition event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. The marksmanship contest fostered friendly competition while honoring law enforcement professionals during Police Week 25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 10:39
    Photo ID: 9080355
    VIRIN: 250521-F-GL460-2104
    Resolution: 8115x5410
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship
    Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CATM
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    52nd Security Forces Squadron
    52nd Mission Support Group
    Excellence-in-Competition
    M18 handgun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download