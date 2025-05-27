Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Tommy Marshall, 52nd Mission Support Group commander, reviews his target after completing a round of shooting during an Excellence in Competition event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. The marksmanship contest fostered friendly competition while honoring law enforcement professionals during Police Week 25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)