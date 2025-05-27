U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, fires a M18 handgun during an Excellence in Competition event during Police Week 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. During the event, base leadership learned more about the 52nd Security Forces Squadron’s commitment to readiness and precision in employing their weapon’s systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9080353
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-GL460-2022
|Resolution:
|7872x5248
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.