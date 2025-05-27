Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, fires a M18 handgun during an Excellence in Competition event during Police Week 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. During the event, base leadership learned more about the 52nd Security Forces Squadron’s commitment to readiness and precision in employing their weapon’s systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)