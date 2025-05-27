Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton (center), 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Ryan Ley (right), 52nd FW deputy commander, speak with a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor before participating in an Excellence in Competition event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. Excellence in Competition is a formal marksmanship program established by the Air Force to promote combat arms proficiency and recognize superior shooters through badge awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)