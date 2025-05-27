Police Week 25: Leadership tests their marksmanship

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton (center), 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Ryan Ley (right), 52nd FW deputy commander, speak with a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor before participating in an Excellence in Competition event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. Excellence in Competition is a formal marksmanship program established by the Air Force to promote combat arms proficiency and recognize superior shooters through badge awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9080351
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-GL460-2003
|Resolution:
|6964x4643
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
