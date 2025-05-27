Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos [Image 5 of 6]

    Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60 Black Hawk with the Michigan Army National Guard's 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion flies over Fort Cavazos, Texas, to conduct medical evacuation live-hoist training, May 8, 2025. The 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion is preparing for an upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces and will fall under the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 9080347
    VIRIN: 250805-Z-FH868-1238
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan
    Louisiana
    National Guard Bureau
    GSAB
    Army National Guard

