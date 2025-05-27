Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Black Hawk with the Michigan Army National Guard's 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion flies over Fort Cavazos, Texas, to conduct medical evacuation live-hoist training, May 8, 2025. The 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion is preparing for an upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces and will fall under the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)