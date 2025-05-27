Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion do repairs on a medical evacuation live-hoist training at Short Horn Airfield on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 8, 2025. The 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion is preparing for an upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces and will fall under the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)