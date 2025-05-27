Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Drake with the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion stands in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk at Short Horn Airfield on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 8, 2025. The 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion is preparing for an upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces and will fall under the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)