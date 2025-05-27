3rd ID General's Visit Highlights Improvements for Soldier Wellbeing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie (right), commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, receives a base tour from Multinational Battle Group Poland commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Branch (center), Mayor Cell commander, Maj. Richard Collins (left) and command staff at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 29, 2025. Norrie observed recent facility improvements aimed at enhancing soldiers' quality of life. Highlights included a new multinational fitness facility and an Exchange shop. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Wilson)