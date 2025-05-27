3rd ID General's Visit Highlights Improvements for Soldier Wellbeing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, addresses U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Iron, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 29, 2025. During the visit, Norrie recognized several soldiers for their outstanding performance, presenting them with a coin of excellence. “Your sacrifice, your effort, I know you don’t do it for recognition, you do it for the privilege of serving our nation and I thank you,” said Norrie. The visit concluded with a tour of the latest facilities added to improve soldiers' quality of life including a multinational fitness facility and an Exchange shop. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Wilson)