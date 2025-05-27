Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID General's Visit Highlights Improvements for Soldier Wellbeing [Image 4 of 8]

    3rd ID General's Visit Highlights Improvements for Soldier Wellbeing

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Cpt. Christopher Corso (center), commander of Bravo Company, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, addresses U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, supporting Task Force Iron, during a visit by Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 29, 2025. During the base visit, Norrie took a moment to recognize several soldiers for their outstanding performance, presenting them with a coin of excellence. “Your sacrifice, your effort, I know you don’t do it for recognition, you do it for the privilege of serving our nation and I thank you,” said Norrie. The visit concluded with a tour of the latest facilities added to improve soldiers' quality of life. Highlights included a new multinational fitness facility and an Exchange shop. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Wilson)

    This work, 3rd ID General's Visit Highlights Improvements for Soldier Wellbeing [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

