    3rd ID General's Visit Highlights Improvements for Soldier Wellbeing [Image 5 of 8]

    3rd ID General's Visit Highlights Improvements for Soldier Wellbeing

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie (2nd left), commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, exits the new multinational fitness facility during a base tour from the Multinational Battle Group Poland commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Branch (center right) and command staff at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 29, 2025. Norrie observed recent facility improvements aimed at enhancing soldiers' quality of life. Highlights included the new multinational fitness facility and an Exchange shop. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 09:06
    Photo ID: 9077233
    VIRIN: 250529-Z-CL987-1185
    Resolution: 5391x3594
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    This work, 3rd ID General's Visit Highlights Improvements for Soldier Wellbeing [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, TFIron, WeAreNato, NATO, 3rd Infantry Division

