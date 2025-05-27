3rd ID General's Visit Highlights Improvements for Soldier Wellbeing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie (2nd left), commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, exits the new multinational fitness facility during a base tour from the Multinational Battle Group Poland commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Branch (center right) and command staff at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 29, 2025. Norrie observed recent facility improvements aimed at enhancing soldiers' quality of life. Highlights included the new multinational fitness facility and an Exchange shop. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Wilson)