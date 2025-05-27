U.S. service members play cricket and softball with local nationals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, strikes a cricket ball during a pick-up game at Mildenhall Cricket Club, Mildenhall, England, May 30, 2025. Children and parents in the local area surrounding RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath taught U.S. service members how to play cricket. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)