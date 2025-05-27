U.S. service members play cricket and softball with local nationals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Saling, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron low observable craftsman, tosses a softball towards a British youth at Mildenhall Cricket Club, Mildenhall, England, May 30, 2025. U.S. Airmen and Ministry of Defence employees from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath participated in a game of softball with local nationals to show how the game works. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)