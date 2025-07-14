Farewell Commentary from Col Ryan Garlow, Commander, 100th Air Refueling Wing

Teammates,



​As my family and I will leave RAF Mildenhall for the second time—this time with the honor of having served as commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s finest wing. Like every move in a military career, I’ll pack my bags and close another chapter. But this departure is different. I won’t just be leaving a job—I’ll be leaving a team that has felt like family.



During my command, I had the privilege of witnessing the Airmen and civilians of the 100th Air Refueling Wing carry forward one of the most legendary legacies in the United States Air Force. Born in the fierce skies over Europe, the original Bloody Hundredth of World War II etched their name into history through unimaginable sacrifice, valor, and perseverance. That same spirit lives on today in the Airmen of the 100th ARW—seen clearly in every hangar, every flight, and every duty section I visited.



The Airmen of this wing carried that legacy forward in bold and visible ways. They commemorated Operation Chowhound with a flyover of the Netherlands, honoring the B-17 crews who once dropped food instead of bombs to starving civilians—reminding the world that airpower can be both fierce and compassionate.



They opened the gates of RAF Mildenhall to our local community, connecting past and present during events like Heritage Day and Joan Mann Special Sports Day. These weren’t just base events but rather acts of partnership and pride, reflecting the heart of the 100th’s mission and the community it calls home.



When Hollywood came calling, the Airmen of the 100th were ready. As Masters of the Air brought the story of the 100th Bomb Group to a new generation, the current generation kept that legacy alive. Whether supporting production teams or welcoming heritage visitors, Team Mildenhall never wavered in professionalism or excellence. The same discipline and determination portrayed on screen could be seen every day on our flightline.



Behind the scenes, they quietly executed hundreds of sorties, fueled the joint force, enabled global reach, and met every challenge with precision and resolve. Whether responding to short-notice taskings or supporting high-stakes operations, the men and women of the 100th made the impossible seem routine, and the routine, exceptional.



Throughout it all, they upheld the highest standards—because they understand that standards aren’t a burden; they’re our foundation.



When we think about how we connect our heritage to who we are today, we can look at Twelve O’clock High, the most famous movie ever produced about our Air Force. Both the book and movie draw on the real experiences of the writer, Lt. Col. Beirne Lay, Jr., who flew on one of the 8th Air Force’s most famous missions in 1943. He flew with 100th Bomb Group on the 17 Aug. 1943 mission to Regensburg on the B-17 “Piccadilly Lily.” The film reflects leadership under pressure and why high standards are critical to success in life-or-death situations and reminds us to demand more of ourselves and our team, even when it’s uncomfortable. That film reminds us that discipline builds trust, and excellence doesn’t happen by chance; it’s built, maintained, and defended every day.



The symbol of being ReaDy in the movie is the English Toby Mug that is placed on the mantel. When the mug is turned to face the room, it signifies that the next day there will be a mission and some of them will most likely not return. There is no more time to train or prepare, the time has come to execute. We never know when the modern-day version of the Toby Mug will be facing us, but this last month when the 100th received the signal that it was time to go, we were ReaDy and sent our largest deployment outside of the European Command/Africa Command area of responsibility since our return to the U.K. 30 years ago. Because you all hold each other to high standards and demand the most out of each other as pictured in the movie, the 100th excelled in executing our pieces for OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER.



The Airmen of the 100th ARW, you proved that you were ReaDy, and I know you will do it again if called upon!



As I prepare to depart, I think of the words of Tech Sgt. Jack Sheridan, who served at Thorpe Abbotts during WWII and reflected on his own departure:



“You felt the sting of tears and the awful hollow feeling that you had just lost something very close to you… What you had just been looking at was something you had to remember.”



That’s exactly how I feel today. Because what I’m leaving behind is more than a command—it’s a family that cared enough for each other to keep standards high and a wing full of the finest Airmen I’ve ever known.



Thank you—for the trust, the excellence, and the honor of leading this wing. The 100th remains ReaDy because of it, and our nation remains secure because of your efforts. And the legacy of the Bloody Hundredth continues to live on.



Stay on target.

Col. Ryan Garlow

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2025 Date Posted: 07.21.2025 10:56 Story ID: 543319 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Farewell Commentary from Col Ryan Garlow, Commander, 100th Air Refueling Wing, by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.