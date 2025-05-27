U.S. service members play cricket and softball with local nationals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A British youth strikes a softball at Mildenhall Cricket Club, Mildenhall, England, May 30, 2025. Children and parents in the local area surrounding RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath played in a pick-up match of softball with U.S. Airmen from the bases to learn how the game is played. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)