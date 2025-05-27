Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members play cricket and softball with local nationals [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. service members play cricket and softball with local nationals

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A British national catches a softball at Mildenhall Cricket Club, Mildenhall, England, May 30, 2025. Children and parents in the local area surrounding RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath played in a pick-up match of softball with U.S. Airmen from the bases to learn how the game is played. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)

    Sports
    Softball
    Cricket
    Community
    100th ARW
    48th FW

