Naval Station Rota supported commands present displays at Spanish Armed Forces Day open base event

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 30, 2025) U.S. Navy Civil Engineering Corps “Seabees” from the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment stationed aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain display their banner next to a variety of engineering equipment in front of the Spanish Galicia-class landing platform dock ship SPS Galicia (L 51) during an open base event on NAVSTA Rota for Spanish Armed Forces Day, May 31, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Daniel Ehrlich)