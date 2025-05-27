Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Rota supported commands present displays at Spanish Armed Forces Day open base event [Image 2 of 5]

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 31, 2025) U.S. Marines from Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company, Europe, stationed aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, educate visitors about weapons used operationally during an open base event on NAVSTA Rota for Spanish Armed Forces Day, May 31, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Daniel Ehrlich)

    NAVSTA Rota
    Spain
    Marine Corps
    FASTEUR

