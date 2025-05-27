Naval Station Rota supported commands present displays at Spanish Armed Forces Day open base event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 31, 2025) A firefighter from Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Fire and Emergency Services helps a child don firefighting equipment during an open base event on NAVSTA Rota for Spanish Armed Forces Day, May 31, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Daniel Ehrlich)