Naval Station Rota supported commands present displays at Spanish Armed Forces Day open base event

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 31, 2025) U.S. Marines from Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company, Europe, stationed aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, educate visitors about weapons used operationally during an open base event on NAVSTA Rota for Spanish Armed Forces Day, May 31, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Daniel Ehrlich)