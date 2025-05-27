Naval Station Rota supported commands present displays at Spanish Armed Forces Day open base event

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 31, 2025) A explosive ordnance operator, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Eight stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, demonstrates the operation of a remote-operated vehicle to visitors during an open base event on NAVSTA Rota for Spanish Armed Forces Day, May 31, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 06:10
|Photo ID:
|9077048
|VIRIN:
|250531-N-MY408-1034
|Resolution:
|4784x3393
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
