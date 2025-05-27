Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chemical Biological Radiological Attack Training [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chemical Biological Radiological Attack Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Damage Controlman 1st Class Richard Becan, from West Palm Beach, Florida, trains Sailors on chemical and biological defense measures during damage control training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 26, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 00:01
    Photo ID: 9076558
    VIRIN: 250526-N-AS506-1197
    Resolution: 5217x3478
    Size: 10.68 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chemical Biological Radiological Attack Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    Chemical Biological Radiological Attack Training
    Chemical Biological Radiological Attack Training
    Electrician's Mate Fixes Fan
    CPR Training
    Chemical Biological Radiological Attack Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gridley
    DC
    CBR
    Training
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download