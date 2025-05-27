Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    A Sailor ejects a bullet casing after firing a shot line during an underway replenishment on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 29, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 00:01
    Photo ID: 9076522
    VIRIN: 250529-N-AS506-1123
    Resolution: 3168x4752
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley Underway Replenishment [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    USS Gridley Underway Replenishment
    Chemical Biological Radiological Attack Training
    Chemical Biological Radiological Attack Training
    Electrician's Mate Fixes Fan
    CPR Training
    Chemical Biological Radiological Attack Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gridley
    Underway Replenishment
    Deployment
    Shot-Line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download