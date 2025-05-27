A Sailor ejects a bullet casing after firing a shot line during an underway replenishment on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 29, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9076522
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-AS506-1123
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USS Gridley Underway Replenishment [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.