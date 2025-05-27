CPR Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Glenda Miller, from Wichita, Kansas, and Electrician's Mate 1st Class David Cozart, from Cleveland, Ohio, demonstrate proper CPR techniques on a medical dummy during training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 26, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)