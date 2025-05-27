USS Gridley Underway Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Thomas Brewer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), from Aiken, South Carolina, passes commands to line handling stations during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) in the South China Sea, May 29, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)