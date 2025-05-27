Cmdr. Thomas Brewer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), from Aiken, South Carolina, passes commands to line handling stations during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) in the South China Sea, May 29, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9076526
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-AS506-1463
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gridley Underway Replenishment [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.