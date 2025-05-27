USS Gridley Underway Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Sailor heaves line during an underway replenishment on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 29, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)