    CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen

    CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Raymond Torp, an ombudsman course instructor, and Shen Zhao, an assistant instructor of the ombudsman course, pose for a photo with Tina Habibullah and Lataunya Andrews, newly-appointed ombudsmen for the Whidbey-Island class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), at the Ombudsman Basic Training Graduation ceremony at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center in Sasebo, Japan, May 29, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as liaisons between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information throughout the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025
    Photo ID: 9076441
    VIRIN: 250529-N-VD231-1022
    Resolution: 4502x3216
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen
    CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen
    CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen
    CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen
    CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen
    CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen

    CFAS
    Ombudsmen

