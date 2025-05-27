CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Raymond Torp, an ombudsman course instructor, and Shen Zhao, an assistant instructor of the ombudsman course, pose for a photo with Tina Habibullah and Lataunya Andrews, newly-appointed ombudsmen for the Whidbey-Island class amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), at the Ombudsman Basic Training Graduation ceremony at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center in Sasebo, Japan, May 29, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as liaisons between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information throughout the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)