CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Sasebo based forward deployed naval forces leadership and their newly-appointed ombudsmen pose for a photo during the Ombudsman Basic Training Graduation ceremony at the CFAS Fleet and Family Support Center in Sasebo, Japan, May 29, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as liaisons between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information throughout the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)