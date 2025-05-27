CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Beach Unit (NBU 7) Command Master Chief John West and his spouse Valerie Stewart-West pose for a photo with newly-appointed NBU 7 ombudsman Katherine Rocha during an Ombudsman Basic Training Graduation ceremony at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center in Sasebo, Japan, May 29, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as liaisons between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information throughout the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)