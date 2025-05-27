Naval Beach Unit (NBU 7) Command Master Chief John West and his spouse Valerie Stewart-West pose for a photo with newly-appointed NBU 7 ombudsman Katherine Rocha during an Ombudsman Basic Training Graduation ceremony at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center in Sasebo, Japan, May 29, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as liaisons between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information throughout the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9076437
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-VD231-1004
|Resolution:
|3815x2948
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Graudates Ombudsmen [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.