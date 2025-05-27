Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen [Image 3 of 6]

    CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Travis Turner, Patriot Command Senior Chief Marcus Jones, and Patriot ombudsman Kayla Ostrander pose for a photo during the Ombudsman Basic Training Graduation ceremony at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center in Sasebo, Japan, May 29, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as liaisons between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information throughout the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 21:08
    VIRIN: 250529-N-VD231-1012
    This work, CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

