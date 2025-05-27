CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen

Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Travis Turner, Patriot Command Senior Chief Marcus Jones, and Patriot ombudsman Kayla Ostrander pose for a photo during the Ombudsman Basic Training Graduation ceremony at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center in Sasebo, Japan, May 29, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as liaisons between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information throughout the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
