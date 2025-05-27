CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Stephanie Dean, spouse of the San Antonio-Class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Dean, former New Orleans ombudsman Stephanie Chance, and newly-appointed New Orleans ombudsman Rebekah Schulzkump pose for a photo during an Ombudsman Basic Training Graduation ceremony at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center in Sasebo, Japan, May 29, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as liaisons between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information throughout the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)