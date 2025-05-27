Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen [Image 1 of 6]

    CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    From left, Stephanie Dean, spouse of the San Antonio-Class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Dean, former New Orleans ombudsman Stephanie Chance, and newly-appointed New Orleans ombudsman Rebekah Schulzkump pose for a photo during an Ombudsman Basic Training Graduation ceremony at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center in Sasebo, Japan, May 29, 2025. Ombudsmen serve as liaisons between command leadership and Navy families, trained to disseminate information throughout the chain of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    This work, CFAS Graduates Ombudsmen [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

