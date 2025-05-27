QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, boards a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, for an open-water transit to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)