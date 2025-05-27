U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, are transported inside a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 in the Pacific Ocean, California, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9075628
|VIRIN:
|250530-M-PO838-1050
|Resolution:
|4672x6224
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.