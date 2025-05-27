QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, depart a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 after embarking the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 in the Pacific Ocean, California, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)