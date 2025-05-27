Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 11]

    QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, depart a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 after embarking the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 in the Pacific Ocean, California, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 20:59
    Photo ID: 9075631
    VIRIN: 250530-M-PO838-1116
    Resolution: 6224x4672
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CampPendleton
    NavalIntegration
    USSHarpersFerry
    EveryDomain
    Blue-GreenTeam
    QUART

