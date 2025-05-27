QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 1st Class Kerri McCluskey, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, adjusts the window wipers of a landing craft, air cushion while disembarking the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 in the Pacific Ocean May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. McCluskey is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out computer screens)