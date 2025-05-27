U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 1st Class Kerri McCluskey, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, adjusts the window wipers of a landing craft, air cushion while disembarking the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 in the Pacific Ocean May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. McCluskey is a native of Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out computer screens)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9075633
|VIRIN:
|250530-M-PO838-1160
|Resolution:
|6224x4672
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.