    QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry [Image 7 of 11]

    QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Gas Turbine System Mechanic Chief Petty Officer Raymond Richmond operates a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 in the Pacific Ocean May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Richmond is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 20:59
