U.S. Navy Gas Turbine System Mechanic Chief Petty Officer Raymond Richmond operates a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 in the Pacific Ocean May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Richmond is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9075634
|VIRIN:
|250530-M-PO838-1194
|Resolution:
|6224x4672
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, QUART: LCACs, 3/1 Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.