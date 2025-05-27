South Carolina adjutant general change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The families of incoming and outgoing adjutant generals attend the change of command ceremony of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the outgoing adjutant general of South Carolina and the South Carolina Military Department to Maj. Gen. Robin Stillwell, the incoming adjutant general, at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, West Columbia, South Carolina, May 31, 2025. The ceremony symbolized the culmination of McCarty’s six-year command as the 29th adjutant general of South Carolina and welcomed Stillwell as the 30th adjutant general of South Carolina and head of the South Carolina Military Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)