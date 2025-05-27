South Carolina adjutant general change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stillwell, the incoming adjutant general of South Carolina, gives remarks after accepting command of the South Carolina Military Department during a change of command ceremony held at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, West Columbia, South Carolina, May 31, 2025. The ceremony symbolized the culmination of McCarty’s six-year command as the 29th adjutant general of South Carolina and welcomed Stillwell as the 30th adjutant general of South Carolina and head of the South Carolina Military Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)