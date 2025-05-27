South Carolina adjutant general change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christina Pittman, the 169th Fighter Wing chaplain, conducts the benediction before U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the outgoing adjutant general of South Carolina relinquishes command of the South Carolina Military Department to Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell during a change of command ceremony at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, West Columbia, South Carolina, May 31, 2025. A change of command ceremony formally transfers authority and responsibility from one leader to another. It’s a significant military and tradition that symbolizes the passing of responsibilities and honors both the departing and incoming commanders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)