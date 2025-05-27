Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina adjutant general change of command ceremony [Image 13 of 18]

    South Carolina adjutant general change of command ceremony

    WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the outgoing adjutant general of South Carolina, relinquishes command of the South Carolina Military Department to Maj. Gen. Robin Stillwell during a change of command ceremony held at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, West Columbia, South Carolina, May 31, 2025. The ceremony symbolized the culmination of McCarty’s six-year command as the 29th adjutant general of South Carolina and welcomed Stillwell as the 30th adjutant general of South Carolina and head of the South Carolina Military Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 16:06
    Photo ID: 9075489
    VIRIN: 250531-Z-HT982-2018
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 32.89 MB
    Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    South Carolina National Guard
    SCNG
    SCMD
    2025TAGCoC

