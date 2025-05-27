NORFOLK, Va. (May 31, 2025) – Family and friends reunite with their loved ones assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 during the squadron’s homecoming at Naval Station (NS) Norfolk. HSC-11, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to NS Norfolk following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations.
(U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
This work, HSC 11 Homecoming [Image 16 of 16], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.