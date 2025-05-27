Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 31, 2025) – Family and friends reunite with their loved ones assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 during the squadron’s homecoming at Naval Station (NS) Norfolk.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 12:48
    Photo ID: 9075296
    VIRIN: 250531-N-NG136-3058
    Resolution: 5751x3889
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 11 Homecoming [Image 16 of 16], by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

